LANCASTER, Wis. — While carnival rides and livestock shows often are county fair staples, Grant County Fair participants on Friday found ways to get involved that don’t require acres of land or a tolerance for heights.
The multi-day event held at Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster features hundreds of entries in smaller-scale competitions, such as those for baking, crafting and floral design.
“Not everyone has the real estate for livestock or works on a farm, but you can still contribute to the fair even if you don’t have those things,” said Shane Drinkwater, who was a judge in the fair’s Lego building competition. “(With the Legos), it lets kids be creative, and it’s an area of imagination.”
Two barns over in the Youth and Agriculture Center, volunteer contest superintendent Virginia Peake, of Lancaster, helped run the youth and open foods competitions.
Participants submitted brownies, muffins, pies and more. With the help of several other volunteers, Peake made sure the approximately 250 entries made their way to judges for taste testing.
Four generations of her family have been involved in running the foods competition, for which young children submit some of their first dishes. Adults can enter time-tested family recipes into the open section, too.
“This encourages (the 4-H kids) to learn the basics,” Peake said. “It’s a staple part of the fair, just like bringing goats or pigs or cows.”
Pam Frank, of Hazel Green, said she has been participating in the foods competition for decades. On Friday, she brought sugar cookies and angel food cake, and she entered snickerdoodles into the fair’s brand new “gluten free” category.
“It’s a competition. That’s what’s fun about it,” she said. “It’s a challenge, so there’s always the thrill of seeing if you can do the best.”
Cheree Klein, of Cuba City, claimed one of those top spots Friday, winning best in show in the flowers and houseplants competition for her pot of African violets.
She said the violets were a favorite of her grandmother, who also enjoyed gardening. Continuing the tradition, some of Klein’s grandchildren submitted entries Friday into the youth floral contest, as well.
She said some of the lesser-known activities create opportunities for more people to get involved with the fair, whether they are kids who didn’t grow up on a farm or older adults who have moved into town.
Klein said the contests also are good entry points for people who haven’t been to the fair before and want to meet new people.
“I just like the sense of community,” she said. “I think that all of it is important … so the more the merrier.”
