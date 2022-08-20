LANCASTER, Wis. — While carnival rides and livestock shows often are county fair staples, Grant County Fair participants on Friday found ways to get involved that don’t require acres of land or a tolerance for heights.

The multi-day event held at Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster features hundreds of entries in smaller-scale competitions, such as those for baking, crafting and floral design.

