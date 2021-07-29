A Verizon retailer in Dubuque will hold a school supplies giveaway this weekend.

The TCC store at 2599 Northwest Arterial will give away up to 150 backpacks filled with supplies such as pencils, paper, folders and glue from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, according to a press release.

The backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and one backpack will be given per child present.

TCC and Wireless Zone stores around the U.S. will host similar backpack giveaways that day.

