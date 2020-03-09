STOCKTON, Ill. — Village of Stockton residents can weigh in on whether the retail sale of cannabis should be allowed within municipal limits.
A nonbinding advisory question will appear on the ballot during the Tuesday, March 17, primary election by request of a group of alarmed citizens.
“The question is moot, but it still gives people a chance to express their opinion,” said Carol Rowe, a founding member of the Concerned Women of America Stockton chapter.
The conservative advocacy group was spurred to action by the village board’s revision in December of the local zoning code, which permits the establishment of cannabis businesses within restricted locations.
Rowe expressed concern that increasing the availability of cannabis locally will fuel underage consumption of marijuana and a black market that undercuts prices of legal dispensaries.
Moreover, when it comes to tax revenue, she thinks cannabis sales will merely shift money from one purchase to another.
“There is going to be less sales tax money on other items,” she said. “(Purchasers) won’t be buying that clothes washer that the family desperately needs.”
Stockton Police Chief Kevin Stewart anticipates an increase in calls for service, stemming from violations of the state’s recreational cannabis laws and impaired driving.
“What that number will be, it is hard to predict,” he said.
Stewart highlighted the problems apparent in states where recreational cannabis is legal, including Colorado and Washington — the first two states to legalize recreational cannabis in 2012.
A 2018 report published by Colorado’s Division of Criminal Justice showed mixed effects of legalization, however.
The number of traffic fatalities in which a driver tested positive for any cannabinoid, including THC, more than doubled from 55 to 139 from 2013 to 2017.
But the percentage of drivers in fatal crashes who tested positive for THC at the level that Colorado considers an offense — 5 nanograms per milliliter — decreased from 11.6% in 2016 to 7.5% in 2017.
Since the State of Illinois legalized recreational cannabis on Jan. 1, leaders in Jo Daviess County communities have deliberated on whether to permit such businesses within their borders.
The cities of East Dubuque and Galena recently greenlighted them, after passing siting ordinances.
Although Stockton established zoning restrictions, there is no guarantee that a cannabis business could open within the village, as a prospective entrepreneur must first acquire a state license, which is in limited supply.
On May 1, the state will award 75 licenses for the establishment of new dispensaries.
The village’s Zoning Board and Board of Trustees also must verify that proposed establishments comply with the new regulations.
Village President Rod Brandt said it is “difficult to tell” whether the results of the advisory question will have any impact on the village’s future decisions. Village trustees could not be reached for comment for this story.