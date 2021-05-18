MANCHESTER, Iowa — Several members of the Manchester City Council want to send a message to all-terrain and utility drivers utilizing city streets — start following the rules or those vehicles won’t be allowed within city limits.
In January 2017, the council adopted an ATV ordinance after several months of discussion and multiple presentations from advocates, but four years later, two council members are in favor of scrapping the ordinance immediately while two others are in favor of doing the same down the road if the public continues to disregard the rules.
Council Member Connie Behnken said the picture painted by ATV/UTV advocacy groups versus what she has seen with her own eyes and heard from constituents are two very different things, leaving her to feel like she was fooled.
“I feel really duped that I went along with it,” Behnken said of the vote she cast in favor of the ordinance. “They told us they basically wanted it so they could go do their little rides through town or to get gas, but that’s not what this turned into. People are driving them to work. They’re driving them for recreation. They’re driving them to Fareway to get groceries. It’s not being utilized like they said it would.”
Behnken also referenced a recent, fatal ATV crash in Delaware County and reiterated that ATVs are not safe for use on roadways.
“I don’t think we should allow them, plain and simple,” Behnken said, a statement which evoked an “amen” from Council Member Mary Ann Poynor, who was the lone council member to vote against the ordinance in 2017.
Behnken asked City Manager Tim Vick what the process would be to rescind the ordinance, to which Vick replied the council and mayor would just have to request that it be put on the agenda.
Council Member Dean Sherman said he felt moving to rescind the ordinance was hasty, stressing it would be more prudent to make sure riders are aware of the rules instead of scrapping the whole thing.
Sherman stated that bicycles, scooters and mopeds can be ridden anywhere in the city, all things he said are less safe than UTVs.
“They’re all more dangerous than a side-by-side,” he said. “I think that the person who drives it takes on the responsibility, and it is a challenge to police it, and that’s why we need to regulate it.”
Council Member Tania Bradley theorized that riders have become too comfortable with using them in town and have forgotten about the laws that are in place.
“If people continue to not abide by them and just do what they want, we will be forced to take the next step, which could be to rescind it completely,” Bradley said.
Council Member Bill Scherbring also didn’t think it was quite time to eliminate ATV usage, but he did state it’s time for rule-breakers to be punished and agreed with Bradley that the ordinance should be axed at a later date if things continue down the current path.
According to city code, ATVs are prohibited from operating on any street with a posted speed limit greater than 35 mph or on Iowa 13 (including all of North Franklin Street and West Main Street) or the Central Business District. Parking is also not allowed in the Central Business District.
Violators can be fined $100 for a first offense and $300 for a second. People can also be prosecuted and subject to penalties laid out by the State of Iowa.
While no official action was taken, Mayor Milt Kramer said he would put the issue on a future agenda.