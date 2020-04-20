MANCHESTER, Iowa — Authorities said a sheriff’s department deputy and a pedestrian were hurt when a Delaware County man led officers on a high-speed pursuit through several counties Saturday.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Walter was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he was listed in serious condition, according to a press release from that sheriff’s department.
A pedestrian in Oelwein was treated and released from MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. The release did not identify the pedestrian.
Kevin A. Krapfl Jr., 29, of Manchester, struck the pedestrian in Oelwein at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday and drove away from the scene, according to the release.
An Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officer attempted to stop Krapfl’s vehicle, but he fled and the pursuit, with additional law enforcement, wound through Fayette and Buchanan counties, the release states. The chase ended at the intersection of Buchanan-Delaware Avenue and 150th Street in rural Lamont, where Krapfl’s vehicle collided with Walter’s patrol vehicle.
Krapfl then tried to flee the scene on foot, but he was apprehended, according to the release.
It states that the case is being investigated, and charges against Krapfl are pending.