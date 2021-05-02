Kevin Timmerman has been named a partner of Creative Planning, LLC. Creative Planning is a wealth management firm managing in excess of $70 billion.
Runde Auto Group announced that Aaron Young has been named general manager of Runde Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Manchester, Iowa.
Megan Brunssen joined Diamond Jo Casino as regulatory compliance manager.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center announced that Katie Hanten has been promoted to director of patient access. Hanten has served as interim director for the past year and previously as patient access representative. She also serves as the hospital’s revenue liaison.
Dupaco Community Credit Union announced:
Tiffany Brandt was appointed branch manager at the Oldenburg Lane location in Galena, Ill.
Olivia Burger was appointed AVP, Business Lending at the Hillcrest Road location.
Ann Chapman was appointed post-closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Dan Dimitroff was appointed member service representative II at the Sycamore Street location in Dubuque.
Jennifer Ehlinger was appointed consumer lending consultant at the Operations Center.
Paula Ervolino was appointed senior member service representative at the Operations Center.
Taylor Holder was appointed member service representative at the Oldenburg Lane location in Galena.
Kelly Houtakker was appointed deposit operations business services support representative at the Operations Center.
Andrew Houy was appointed AVP, Branch Manager at the Hillcrest Road location.
Miles Launspach was appointed relationship development representative at the Operations Center.
Nick Neyens was appointed member service/lending consultant/operations assistant at the Oldenburg Lane location in Galena.
Claire Paulson was appointed lending representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
Leigh Ann Reisner was appointed project management specialist at the Operations Center.
Britini Slaght was appointed deposit operations business services support representative at the Operations Center.
Kim Spice joined Dupaco as closing/post-closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Lynn Tomkins was appointed senior lending mortgage processor at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Zoe Vaassen was appointed member service representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Samantha Zillig was appointed member service representative II at the Sycamore Street location.
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Jaylyn Jewell-Lewis as client service representative.
Mary Rausch as utilization management nurse.
Raleigh Hardwick as service representative.
Cory White as service representative.
Kelly Harris as account administrator.
Rachael Busjahn as account administrator.
Blake Butson as client service representative.
Dylan Cross as client service representative.
Michael Thomsen as captive coordinator.
Danielle Fitzgibbons as mail room associate.
Emily Langfield as client service representative.
Kellie Huberty as associate client consultant.
Demond George as claims representative.
Greg Heller as account administrator.
Three FEH Design architects and members of the American Institute of Architects, Iowa Chapter have been recognized for service to the community of Dubuque. They are participants in the AIA Iowa Citizen Architect Program sponsored by AIA Iowa:
Christina Monk joined the Dubuque Carnegie-Stout Public Library Board of Trustees and serves on a library subcommittee related to building maintenance and projects.
Bobbi Duneman serves as a member of the Iowa House of Representatives District 57 Democratic Central Committee. It works to elect Democrats from the courthouse to the White House.
Kevin Eipperle serves as a board member and chairman of the Governance & Nominations Committee for Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools. The foundation supports student achievement by promoting investment in the Dubuque public schools.