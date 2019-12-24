A Galena nonprofit organization is calling for donations to take advantage of an offer from a donor.
Galena Center for the Arts recently notified supporters that an anonymous donor offered to match donations given to the organization through Dec. 31.
“Please help us make the most of this exciting and generous offer to advance our mission to elevate and celebrate regional arts and artists,” states a press release.
Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/2POukPg or by mail to Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., Galena, Ill. 61036.