LANCASTER, Wis. — The City of Lancaster has acquired four houses located next to the municipal airport as the city looks to expand it.
City Administrator David Carlson outlined in a memo to the Common Council that the city had purchased the properties and was looking to sell two of the houses, which then would have to be relocated. The other two will be razed.
Carlson also told the council that he is looking into possible funding from the proposed federal infrastructure bill for an airport expansion project. Last year, the city received $20,000 from the pandemic relief bill for the airport and has another $400,000 that was awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration through the State of Wisconsin.
Carlson said once the houses are sold and moved or razed, one of the proposals being considered is to build additional hangars where they were located.