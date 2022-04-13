PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Danielle Feinberg has worked on multiple highly-successful animated films over the past 25 years after finding a way to blend her passion for technology and art.
Feinberg, a visual effects supervisor for Pixar Animation Studios, encouraged a crowd of more than 200 people on Tuesday at University of Wisconsin-Platteville to strive toward their passions, no matter what they are. Feinberg was selected as UW-P’s distinguished lecturer for this year.
“You all have the power to create a world that no one has seen before,” she said.
Feinberg said her passion for creating pictures using coding and computers began when she was in elementary school, where she was able to draw a line using a computer code at age 8.
She was nervous to take computer programming classes over the years, as she correctly assumed she would be one of the only girls in the room, she said. But several of her teachers helped fuel her passion.
“My teachers all taught STEM classes, and they all treated me like I belonged there,” Feinberg said. “This set me up for success more than anything else.”
After graduating from Harvard University with a computer science degree, Feinberg started at Pixar in 1997 and worked on the film “A Bug’s Life.”
She since has risen through the ranks at Pixar, spending most of her career focused on lighting in the studio’s animated films.
She shared an image from “Wall-E,” the first movie for which she directed lighting, to illustrate how lighting can change the emotion of a scene and transport a viewer into the movie’s world.
Feinberg has worked on 14 Pixar films, most recently as the visual effects supervisor for the recently-released “Turning Red.”
Feinberg said the movie marked a new look in Pixar animation. Instead of focusing solely on making a realistic 3D world, animators used 2D art elements within their 3D world.
“We not only defied convention by doing a different look and pushing the limits of animation, but we had the first all-female-led team in Pixar history, with me as the first woman to hold the position (of visual effects supervisor) in 20 years,” Feinberg said. “... I’ve been defying convention by being one of the only women in the room for a long time.”
UW-P freshman Trinity Flint attended the lecture because she was interested in hearing more about Feinberg’s career. Flint said she was impressed by the detail and research that goes into a Pixar movie, such as a research trip to Mexico that Feinberg said she took during the making of the film “Coco.”
“I thought it was really inspiring when she was speaking about how you can take an opportunity and go forward with it,” Flint said. “Especially when she was talking about how she was the only woman in the room a lot of the time, that was really cool.”