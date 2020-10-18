MercyOne Medical Center announced the hiring of Christie Schwager as director of imaging services at MercyOne Dubuque and Dyersville medical centers. She has served as radiology supervisor since February 2019 and assumed the interim director of imaging services role in February 2020. She holds a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Dubuque.
Alliant Credit Union announced hiring Nancy Bentley as vice president of consumer lending. She has more than 32 years of credit union experience, including time as a branch manager and a member of a senior lending team.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C. announced:
Michael Runde joined the firm’s marketing department.
Caissa Tuley, audit associate, passed the certified public accountant exam.
McGraw Hill announced:
Regan Stevens was hired as a business development representative.
Theresa Collins was hired as a product developer.
Melissa Homer was promoted to lead content licensing specialist.
Jacob Sullivan was promoted to lead content licensing specialist.
Brianna Kirschbaum was promoted to lead content licensing specialist.
Fran Simon was promoted to lead content project manager.
Kelly Hart was promoted to lead content project manager.
Jodi Rhomberg was promoted to lead product developer.
Jolynn Kilburg was promoted to senior program manager.
Marita Theisen Childcare Center at Steeple Square announced hiring Kim Rawson as a preschool teacher.
Opening Doors announced the addition of three board members and a new executive team.
Board members include:
Andy Benko, director, C&F Global Quality and Operation Services, John Deere.
Brock Even, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.
Eric Foy, vice president, business development manager, Heartland Retirement Plan Services/Dubuque Bank & Trust.
Executive team includes:
Kim Budde, board president — vice president of human resources, Kunkel & Associates, Inc.
Mike Welbes, vice president — CPA, ABV/partner with Honkamp, Krueger & Co.
Mira Mosle, BVM, secretary/treasurer — Sisters of Charity, BVM.
Steele Capital Management in Dubuque has been ranked among the top 100 rated financial firms in the country by CNBC. The ranking is based on a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC, in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions. It was based on data culled from thousands of advisory firms.
Southwest Health in Platteville, Wis., was recognized as a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The nationally recognized award honors top-performing health care organizations that achieve or exceed the 95th percentile on a national basis for performance based on patients’ experience as reported directly in patient surveys, according to a press release.