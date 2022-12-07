Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
TOMAH, Wis. — Authorities said a Grant County man has been arrested on a charge of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated.
Todd A. Beckius, 56, of Muscoda, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Monday on Interstate 90 in Monroe County, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
A press release states that Beckius originally was stopped for speeding and lane deviation, which then led to his arrest.
