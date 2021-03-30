The intentions of Deonte WB Ellison were clear, Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III told jurors during his closing remarks this morning
When Ellison, 26, approached Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on July 2 on Loras Boulevard in Dubuque, Ellison intended to kill Smothers, according to May.
“We think that the evidence is overwhelming, and you will find that the defendant had a specific intent to kill Curtis Smothers that day," May said. “We believe that the evidence shows overwhelmingly, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the defendant had control over the situation."
The argument came this morning at the Dubuque County Courthouse during the first-degree murder trial of Ellison. Defense attorneys acknowledge that Ellison fatally shot Smothers but said he did so in self-defense.
During his closing argument, May set the scene, describing to jurors how the sequence of events unfolded.
Smothers was in a car with friends when he noticed his daughter exit a vehicle on Loras Boulevard. Smothers had his friends pull over, May said. Smothers then exited the vehicle and calls to his daughter, who ran and hugged him.
“Mr. Smothers is probably having the day of his life," he said. "He had his daughter in one hand. He met her new brother and just got a high-five from the other brother. We believe the evidence shows you that this scenario is about to take a very deadly and serious turn. What he doesn’t know is his day is going to end (with him) murdered by the defendant, Deonte Ellison."
May showed the jury footage from a traffic camera that captured the shooting, and he described the scene to the jury.
After Smothers was approached and later shoved by Ellison, a fight breaks out between the two men before Ellison fires one shot from his gun and another, which hits Smothers in the chest, May said.
“The defendant is clearly making up his mind of what he’s going to do and that video shows that," he told jurors.
Court recessed for lunch after May's closing argument. This defense's closing argument will be made this afternoon, after which the case is expected to be given to the jury.