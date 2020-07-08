City Assessor's office plans to relocate

To make room for a new magistrate courtroom in the Dubuque County Courthouse, the county board of supervisors is considering leasing space from Gronen Restoration Inc. that would house the City of Dubuque assessor’s office.

The board has directed staff to develop a formal lease, which the board will review at an upcoming meeting.

The county would rent 1,022 square feet of office space at 1789 Elm St., formerly occupied by Crescent Community Health Center, at a cost of about $900 per month plus utilities. The lease would extend for 24 months.

“From all the spaces we have looked at, it fits our needs the most,” said City Assessor Troy Patzner.

Patzner hopes to move his department within the next 60 days.

Iowa statute requires counties to pay the costs of operating the city assessor’s office.