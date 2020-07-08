Two county offices could find a new home on Dubuque’s west side, which proponents have said will increase public access to services.
Dubuque County supervisors Monday contracted with local firm FEH Design, which will assemble layouts and cost-estimates for use of about 6,200 square feet of space inside a former Plaza 20 grocery store, to which the Dubuque County Veterans Affairs and Elections Annex would relocate.
Supervisor Ann McDonough voted against the service agreement, which could cost the county up to $7,000, stating that she desires to know costs, including rent, utilities and maintenance expenses, before considering conceptual layouts.
“Why would we design something we don’t know we can afford?” she said.
A move to the former Save-A-Lot building in Plaza 20 would situate the Dubuque County Veterans Affairs Department near the Dubuque Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic, which opened in 2019, also in the plaza.
Randy Rennison, executive director of county veterans affairs, was on vacation and unavailable for comment, but previously stated that the location offers improved parking and convenience over the current, county-owned property at 36 E. Eighth St.
Meanwhile, Jenny Hillary, deputy commissioner of elections, said the department has received multiple complaints about the Elections Annex location at 75 Locust St.
The county’s lease with the building’s owner expires July 31, 2021, and while the current space is sufficient, the public might be better served at a new location, she said.
Within the next 30 days, FEH Design will interview staff from both departments and develop conceptual layouts for the Plaza 20 location, said architect Christy Stork.
Mike Kahle, president of Plaza 20, said he is willing to rent a portion of the former Save-A-Lot and knows of entities that could fill the remainder of the space, which in total, encompasses 16,000 square feet.
“We’re waiting to see what they need,” he said.
McDonough also had hoped the supervisors would wait until a new county auditor takes office in 2021 before selecting a location for further study.
She suggested the board consider searching for a new location using county staff, as it did for the pending relocation of the assessor for the City of Dubuque whose department is slated to move from the courthouse to 1789 Elm St., pending lease negotiations.
Supervisor Dave Baker said the difference in scale between the two projects necessitated contracting for professional services.
“I think it’s a minimal investment to make sure that we do it right,” he said.