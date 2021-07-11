Authorities say an intoxicated motorcyclist was injured and then arrested following a crash into a yard early this morning in Dubuque.
Ryan P. Buechele, 32, of Dubuque, suffered minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Buechele was operating a motorcycle at 3:06 a.m. when he pulled onto Hillcrest Road from 2500 Hillcrest Road and accelerated too quickly, causing the motorcycle to fall onto its left side. Buechele attempted to bring the motorcycle upright and it traveled into the yard at 2535 Hillcrest Road, causing $250 damage to the yard.
Buechele was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated and also cited with failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability, according to police.