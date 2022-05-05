BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue City Council members this week asked city staff to draft an ordinance allowing the use of golf carts on city streets and also heard that low lifeguard numbers might impact swimming lessons at the city’s municipal pool.
In November 2020, council members approved an ordinance allowing all-terrain vehicles on city streets, with the exception of Riverview and State streets, which are considered state highways. The council discussed allowing golf carts in June 2021 but postponed the decision until a full summer season concluded.
This week, City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said neither she nor Police Chief Dennis Schroeder has received frequent complaints about ATV and UTV usage.
“I think one of the biggest fears was that we’d have kids buzzing all over the place with little regulation, but we’re not experiencing that,” said Council Member Tom Roth.
Assistant Police Chief Ryan Kloft said he feels golf carts are comparable to ATVs and UTVs, provided the city mandates safety features for golf carts such as flags, taillights and headlights and possibly turning signals.
“As long as they abide by everything else the (ATVs and UTVs) do, I don’t see that big of a difference from my perspective,” he said.
But Mayor Roger Michels said he feels legalizing golf carts will create more problems than it solves.
“I see kids running around in golf carts already, and I think it’s just going to be a bigger problem if you make it legal,” he said.
However, the rest of the council expressed approval of legalizing golf carts and directed city staff to work with the police to develop an ordinance permitting and regulating their use. Council Member Lyn Medinger was absent.
Council members also heard updates on the Cole Park pool, which the city plans to open this summer after council members amended a development agreement with Off Shore Hotel & Resort that would have seen the city pool remain closed.
Skrivseth said 13 people have expressed interest in working as lifeguards, but the city has received only nine applications. She feels a minimum of 12 lifeguards would be needed to hold swimming lessons.
“I think we can open up the pool with this many lifeguards,” she said. “It’s just holding the swim lessons is my concern right now.”
She said registration for swimming lessons is due to start May 9, but the city might need to postpone that. Lessons also might need to be capped at a smaller number of students, with a waiting list.
Council members agreed that swimming lessons are an essential part of pool operations and directed city staff to continue working with available guards to ensure lessons can be offered, even if in a modified format.
“I think all we can do is push forward and do the best we can with what we’ve got to work with,” said Council Member Tim Roth.
The city plans to open the Cole Park pool on May 31. It will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.