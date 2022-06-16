Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed three bills into law that she said will help address the state's workforce woes during Iowa Association of Business and Industry's annual conference this morning in Dubuque.
Reynolds told a crowd of hundreds of business professionals and government officials the new laws -- passed by the Iowa Legislature this year -- will remove what she sees as barriers to Iowans re-entering the work force. She called them examples of "bold policy" that have made room for "growth and prosperity" during her time in office.
"If you put all this together, I think it’s clear there’s never been a better time to believe in Iowa and the businesses that create our economy," she said. "Our goal is to complement and empower the essential work you do every day."
One law signed by Reynolds this morning cuts the amount of time people can collect unemployment benefits after losing their job from more than six months down to four months and prohibits them from turning down a job offer while collecting unemployment. To supplement the cut, Iowa Workforce Development has begun offering one-on-one career counseling for people seeking to enter the workforce.
Another law increases the number of children who can be cared for by a child care center worker to seven children 2 years old and younger and 10 children 3 or 4 years old. It also lowers the minimum age at which child care workers can care for children without adult supervision to 16.
The third law expands work-based learning programs for high school students, creates health care workforce recruitment programs and restricts city and county government inspections of manufactured homes.
Wow. Those first two laws are god-awful. If you think cutting benefits and letting young people care for MORE children at daycare is a good thing, you're most likely in the same cult as Reynolds.
