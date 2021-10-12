Four conservation groups are requesting that a federal judge temporarily halt construction of a contentious high-voltage transmission line until the case, which concerns the line’s crossing of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, can work through the courts.
A press release stated that the National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Defenders of Wildlife filed the motion in court after the companies backing the $492 million project — ITC Midwest, American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative — announced their intent to begin construction this month on the Wisconsin portion of the 102-mile line, which will stretch from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis.
The companies already have carved a path in Iowa up to the refuge border and seek to do the same in Wisconsin, the release stated.
The Rural Utilities Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved the line’s route across the refuge and Mississippi River at Cassville, Wis., last year.
The lawsuit argues the RUS failed to consider reasonable alternatives to the authorized path that crosses the refuge and that the wildlife service violated the law by determining the line is compatible with the refuge’s purpose.
In a joint statement, the companies said they were prepared to move forward and that an injunction would cause “needless construction delays” and pass along extra costs to consumers.