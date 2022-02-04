A month after Betty White’s death, donations in her name to animal shelters and increased interest in an upcoming puppet show reflect her enduring impact.
When White died on Dec. 31, half a month short of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, fans across the country began donating to animal shelters, inspired by the actress’ love for animals.
In Dubuque, donations began pouring in to the Dubuque Regional Humane Society in early January. Amazingly, they’re still trickling in, Executive Director Noelle Chesney said.
Two weeks ago, the organization announced over $13,000 had been raised. As of Thursday, Chesney said that the amount had grown past $16,500.
“It’s slowed down quite a bit, but we’ll still get donations that say ‘Betty White Challenge’ or ‘In Memory of Betty White’,” Chesney said.
It’s been wonderful, Chesney said. “We were a little bit overwhelmed by the response to it.”
The Jackson County Humane Society was similarly impacted.
Jackson County Humane Society Board President Shirley Scholtes said that about $2,400 was raised.
“We hope a few more might come straggling in,” Scholtes said.
The challenge in White’s memory created new connections, Scholtes said. “We got donations from people we’d never heard from before.”
While the shelter receives donations periodically, Scholtes said she’s never seen anything quite like it.
“I think it was a very nice idea,” she said.
Chesney said that the Dubuque shelter has decided to use the money on a project directly related to improving the experience of shelter animals.
The specific project has yet to be determined, but Chesney said that options such as expanding fencing in the dog-walking area, improving the cat area or adding additional toys or treat dispensers to kennels are being considered.
“We’ve decided to use the funds specifically to enhance and enrich the experience of the animals while they are in the shelter,” Chesney said.
In Mineral Point, Wis., a local business plans to share $6,295 with the Iowa County Humane Society, as well as the Green County Humane Society and potentially another local shelter.
At Commerce Street Brewery Hotel, customers have been buying beers for White, in case she ever visited, for years. White’s husband Allen Ludden was from Mineral Point and is buried there.
Before her passing, over 40 beers had been purchased for White. When owner Mike Zupke heard of the fundraising challenge, he decided to dedicate those proceeds to animal shelters.
When the fundraising effort closed Feb. 1, 1,259 “Beers for Betty” had been collected.
On Saturday, Five Flags Center is hosting “That Golden Girls Show!” a parody puppet performance based on the show where White played Rose Nyland, one of her memorable roles.
The show had been announced months earlier, but since 2022 began, interest has increased.
It’s hard to judge the impact White’s death might be having because it’s the first time the center has hosted a puppet parody, but there does seem to be an increase in interest, Five Flags marketing manager Jesse Gavin said.
“There’s been a definite uptick since the New Year,” Gavin said.
Gavin said in an email that the center quantifies interest through visits to the event page online, reactions to social media posts about the show, and calls and emails to the box office, as well as ticket sales. All of those benchmarks have seen an increase. Gavin estimated that 350 to 400 people are expected to attend.