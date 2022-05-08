Dubuque City Council members recently signed off on a project to reconstruct Stoneman Road.
Council members voted to approve a construction contract with McDermott Excavating to reconstruct the roadway, storm sewer and water main, along with installing streetlights and sidewalks. A sidewalk will not be constructed on the south side of the road because of insufficient right-of-way availability.
Stoneman Road, which was first constructed in 1974, was determined to be in poor condition by city staff, including having stormwater drainage issues.
The construction contract brings the total project cost up to $1,228,191. While the majority of the project will be paid for by the city, $165,503 in project costs will be charged to property owners abutting the road for the installation of sidewalks and street improvements.
Along with approving the project, council members also unanimously approved giving Hills & Dales, located at the far end of the road, the westernmost portion of Stoneman, which will be used by the nonprofit to expand its existing parking lot.
City staff will construct a new cul-de-sac farther east on Stoneman but still allow access to the Kennedy Mall parking lot. A staff memo states the move will reduce the overall cost of the project and future maintenance costs.
Construction is scheduled to begin in late May and will be completed by mid-September.