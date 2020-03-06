City of Dubuque Leisure Services staff and a consultant will reveal two concepts for an expanded and redesigned Comiskey Park on Monday.
The public can view the conceptual designs and provide their feedback on the park redevelopment project from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fulton Elementary School, 2540 Central Ave.
Food will be served, and all ages are welcome to attend, according to a city press release.
Proposed designs include enhancements to the playground and basketball courts, as well as new features such as a splash pad and pavilions, seating and grills to accommodate gatherings.
City officials have budgeted about $1.2 million in grant funds and local dollars for improvements to the park, located at the corner of East 25th and Jackson streets.
The city purchased an adjacent 2-acre parcel to expand the previously 3.6-acre park. City leaders earlier this year approved a contract to pay up to $206,000 to a Madison, Wis., firm tasked with designing the expansion.
City staff have said they hope to finalize plans and solicit bids for work to begin in 2021.
For more information, visit CityofDubuque.org/comiskey or call the Leisure Services Department at 563-589-4263.