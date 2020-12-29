PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Authorities say a man stole a vehicle and two handguns with approximately 100 rounds of ammunition before leading officers on a high-speed chase Sunday in southwest Wisconsin.
Christopher Easterling, 31, of Prairie du Chien, faces charges of felony eluding, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, operating while revoked, possession of a schedule IV narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to obey traffic signals, according to a press release from Police Chief Kyle Teynor.
The release states that Prairie du Chien police were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle when an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description in the area of 22nd Street in Prairie du Chien. The vehicle sped away from the officer and eventually traveled through a ditch. The officer ended the short pursuit due to road conditions “and the careless regard displayed by the driver,” according to the release.
Officers searched the area and found fresh tire tracks in the snow leading to a residence in the 1000 block of East Cass Street.
As officers approached the residence, a man identified as Easterling fled on foot.
Easterling was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit.
The release states that “additional charges are expected through adjoining jurisdictions.”