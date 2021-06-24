An upcoming free virtual conference will provide health, caregiving and legal information about Alzheimer’s disease for Iowa residents.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host the conference from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, as part of its national Educating America Tour, according to a press release.
Conference speakers include Dr. Patricia Quinlisk, dementia prevention instructor with the the Saving Your Brain Campaign and the former medical director of the Iowa Department of Public Health; elder law attorney Chad Eichorn; and Kay Vanags, elder mediator and LifeLong Links director at Aging Resources of Central Iowa.
Register for the conference at alzfdn.org/tour.