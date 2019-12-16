Question: I had heard that Iowa Department of Transportation placed a speed radar camera on the new bridge over U.S. 20 west of Menards in Dubuque. Is that true?
Answer: Sam Shea, a transportation planner for Iowa DOT, wrote in an email that his agency “does not install operate, or maintain any automatic traffic enforcement devices such as speed or red light cameras.”
Were one installed, a local jurisdiction would have to do so with the permission of the Iowa DOT.
City of Dubuque-owned cameras are not used for speed limit tests or other traffic enforcement measures, according to city spokesman Randy Gehl.
“The cameras are used to assist in crime and crash investigations, but not traffic enforcement,” he wrote in an email.
City officials have not placed any cameras on the bridge near Menards, though there is one looking up the hill from the nearby frontage road. The Southwest Arterial, once completed, will be covered by city cameras, Ness said. Question: What is the city planning to do at the intersection of 32nd and Jackson streets? The traffic lights have been blinking red all four ways for several weeks.
Answer: The signal at that intersection has underground conduit issues that require a replacement. However, city officials are evaluating whether the intersection needs to remain a signalized four-way stop.
City of Dubuque civil engineer Dave Ness said traffic patterns in that area have shifted since Flexsteel Industries Inc. moved from its former plant site on Jackson Street.
“The traffic to the north has decreased with business changes in that area,” Ness said.
City officials are conducting a traffic study to see whether the intersection warrants keeping a four-way traffic light, City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said.
By switching to a four-way flashing signal, officials can test out whether the intersection would work as a four-way stop, Ness said. That would be an inexpensive solution, and the city could install signals again if there are any major developments in the area.
“Currently, it doesn’t seem justified to spend that money (on a signal) with the current traffic counts,” Ness said.
City officials also will consider whether it would make sense to switch the intersection to a two-way stop. They hope to have a more permanent solution for the intersection sometime in the spring.