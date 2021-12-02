Sorry, an error occurred.
Coverage of a pair of fatal wrecks near Maquoketa, Iowa, represented two of the 10 most-read stories on TelegraphHerald.com in November.
Below are the most-read stories on the website for the month.
1.) Authorities ID Dubuque man killed in crash near Maquoketa
2.) Former Holy Family administrator pleads guilty to fraud, stole at least $250,000
3.) Deere, union face unclear path 3 weeks into strike
4.) Company plans new Kwik Trip in Platteville
5.) Dubuque superintendent to lead education agency; school board to start search for successor
6.) Authorities ID 2 killed in crash outside of Maquoketa
7.) Galena man who killed ex, left body in Dubuque arboretum sentenced to 50 years
8.) 12,000 pounds of foam injected under Dubuque ice center as temporary fix
9.) Adoption ceremony officially adds boy to ‘forever’ Dubuque family
10.) Authorities: Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Potosi
