WWII ship making its return to Dubuque
Trucks crossing the Julien Dubuque Bridge honked horns Monday as a restored World War II warship passed below the span on the Mississippi River en route to La Crosse, Wis.
Beginning this week, visitors will be able to tour the landing ship USS LST-325 when it returns to Dubuque from its La Crosse visit and docks along a barge near the Port of Dubuque. The ship will be open for public tours from Sept. 7 to Sept. 12.
The last operating landing ship tank from World War II in the United States, the USS LST-325 primarily is docked in Evansville, Ind. Once per year, the ship travels to riverside locations throughout the U.S. for public tours.
The ship’s last Dubuque visit, in August 2018, drew 16,620 people — at the time, the fifth-highest number of visitors at a single site. Only visits to Chattanooga, Tenn.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Decatur, Ala., drew higher attendance figures.
Port anticipating The Stacks Development
Plans to bring a residential and commercial development to the Port of Dubuque soon could become a reality.
The development, called The Stacks, is a project of Cedar Falls, Iowa-based developer Merge Urban Development Group. Plans on Merge’s website detail a structure featuring more than 180 units of market-rate and workforce housing and approximately 17,000 square feet of commercial space.
The Stacks is planned at the corner of Ice Harbor Drive and East Fifth Street, adjacent to the Diamond Jo Casino complex. The building essentially will “wrap around” the Port of Dubuque parking ramp.
Merge is expected to close on the sale of the property — which is owned by the City of Dubuque — on Oct. 31. Construction is anticipated to begin at the end of the year or the beginning of 2024. The build will take anywhere from 18 months to two years.
The project includes two, six-story brick buildings and features an urban courtyard, residential fitness center and views of both the city and river, the developer’s website states. The two brick structures will be connected by a third-story pedestrian walkway.
Merge will receive 15 years of tax increment financing rebates with an estimated value of $4.8 million. The developer also must accept housing-choice vouchers from qualified prospective tenants and construct pedestrian connections to the parking ramp.
Dubuque school officials give details on $150M bond measure
A group of Dubuque area residents on Wednesday got a look at the designs for several projects that could be funded through a $150 million bond referendum, if approved by voters this fall.
Approximately 35 community members gathered at Bryant Elementary School for the first of three planned informational sessions on the bond measure, which must be approved by at least 60% of voters to pass in the Nov. 7 election.
The most notable of the projects proposed to be funded through the bond is a new middle school at the current site of Washington Middle School, as part of the district’s efforts to consolidate from three to two middle schools. Jefferson Middle School would no longer be used for middle school students, and the new school, along with Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, would be feeder schools to the district’s two high schools.
During the meeting, staff members from Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture showed renderings of the proposed new school, which would be constructed on Washington’s current athletic field. Several nearby residential properties west of the school would be acquired to create additional parking spaces, and the school’s new field would sit on the footprint of the current school, which would be demolished.
Early concepts propose a multi-story building with the top two floors as academic spaces and the lower level housing community spaces such as the auditorium and gym, which could then be easily accessed by the community after school hours.
Another key project to be funded by the bond is the addition of air conditioning and HVAC improvements to all district schools without it: Bryant, Hoover, Irving, Lincoln and Marshall elementary schools and the district’s Alta Vista Campus.
The third project funded through the bond would be a gymnasium addition to Eisenhower Elementary School, which has the largest student population among the district’s elementary schools — 566 students in fall 2022 — but lacks a separate lunch/multipurpose room and gym.
The bond also would fund construction of a baseball and softball complex with lights, restrooms and concessions. Hawkins said the Dubuque district is the only one in its athletic conference without lighted baseball/softball facilities.
Finally, the bond would support land acquisition for a potential future elementary school, aligned with current district population shifts.
Together, all the projects are estimated to cost $135.9 million to $150.8 million. During the meeting, Invision educational planner Laura Peterson said that, assuming 4% inflation, that figure could rise to $370 million by 2047.
District Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher reiterated that the project will not necessitate an increase in the district’s tax levy rate, because other district funds that make up the levy rate are expected to decrease in the coming years due to declining enrollment and anticipated low state aid.
City food scrap program in doubt
A landfill diversion program for food scraps in Dubuque is being reevaluated as the Iowa Department of Natural Resources considers the landfill’s capacity to legally operate the program.
About 500 Dubuque customers participate in the program aimed at reducing food scraps and related carbon emissions in the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency landfill.
According to landfill staff and communications from the DNR, the space used for the food scraps composting might not meet newly reinterpreted standards for the composting process.
The issue involved requirements that the food scrap composting process be managed on an impermeable surface — so pollution from the decaying food scraps do not seep into the soil — and how landfill operations manage the compostable materials on site.
Organic materials also have to be disturbed and aerated regularly to produce compost, which area residents can collect to re-use as fertilizer, and not just rot. The contracted engineers also are assessing the landfill’s process of managing organic materials.
The solid waste agency has until Oct. 19 to either meet DNR standards or provide a plan to meet the standards. The contracted engineers will provide the results of their study in mid- to late September. The results will be provided to the agency board — made up of Dubuque City Council Members Ric Jones and David Resnick and Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff — at their October meeting.
Developers eye apartments for Holy Ghost school building
A trio of sibling developers is renovating a former Dubuque school building into market-rate apartments.
On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Dubuque City Council members are expected to consider setting a public hearing for Sept. 18 on a proposed development agreement with HG APT LLC for the project at 2901 Central Ave., formerly one of the Holy Ghost school buildings.
Siblings Jenna, Josh and Jace Manders, who own both HG APT LLC and the building at 2901 Central, are rehabilitating the former school into 18 market-rate rental units. Investment in the project is expected to total $1.5 million.
Under the proposed development agreement, HG APT LLC would receive $393,194 in tax-increment financing rebates over a period of 15 years for the project.
The city also would award the project a $180,000 Downtown Housing Incentive Grant, as well as three grants for planning and design, facade work and the hiring of a financial consultant for the project, not to cumulatively exceed $35,000.
The proposed development agreement would require the developer to accept applications from qualified prospective tenants with housing choice vouchers.
Construction already has begun on the project, which will bring new plumbing, electrical wiring, heating and more to the building. Work also will include restoration of the building’s exterior to preserve its “historical character,” according to council documents. Developers are working with the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to do so.
The proposed development agreement stipulates that the project should be substantially completed by Dec. 31, 2024. Manders hopes to have work wrapped up by October of 2024, if not before, but the availability of materials and labor might affect the timeline.