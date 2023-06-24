Abortion-rights march
Buy Now

Abortion-rights advocates march along South Grandview Avenue in Dubuque last July.

 Erik Hogstrom, Telegraph Herald file

One year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices repealed federally protected abortion rights with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, future access to abortion for tri-state area residents continues to change.

Advocacy groups and elected officials on both sides of the abortion rights issue are marking the first anniversary of the Dobbs decision — which overturned Roe v. Wade — in different ways this weekend. And the issue is expected to continue playing a key role in state and national politics, as polls consistently name abortion as a galvanizing political motivator ahead of 2024 elections.

Recommended for you

Tags