One year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices repealed federally protected abortion rights with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, future access to abortion for tri-state area residents continues to change.
Advocacy groups and elected officials on both sides of the abortion rights issue are marking the first anniversary of the Dobbs decision — which overturned Roe v. Wade — in different ways this weekend. And the issue is expected to continue playing a key role in state and national politics, as polls consistently name abortion as a galvanizing political motivator ahead of 2024 elections.
What follows is how abortion access laws have changed in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, and how they might change further.
Recommended for you
Iowa
In Iowa, abortions still are allowed up to 20 weeks after the state Supreme Court ‘s split decision last week upheld a block on a law that would have banned abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy.
However, moves by the Republican majority in the Iowa Legislature — such as cutting abortion providers off from family-planning funds for low-income individuals and requiring abortion providers to wait 24 hours after a patient requests an abortion to perform the procedure — have led to the closure of several of the state’s clinics that provided abortions in recent years.
Area Republican lawmakers told the Telegraph Herald after the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision that another attempt at limiting abortions, probably similar to the heartbeat law, will be forthcoming.
They also said they expect to pass a bill for the second time to bring before voters a state constitutional amendment, which would state that Iowans had no right to abortions. The second passage of the bill is required for it to get on the ballot next year.
“We only held off this session (on the amendment) because we were waiting for the (Iowa) Supreme Court decision,” said Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta.
The Republican majority also has been directing more state funding to services for pregnant women and new mothers as a way to dissuade abortions.
In an emailed response on Friday, Dubuque County Right to Life Executive Director Augustine Payne celebrated the anniversary of Dobbs.
“The Dobbs decision was a huge pro-life victory,” he said. “The states are all passing legislation through their state representatives, and we’ve seen a wave of tremendous pro-life victories, including mothers in unintended pregnancies being helped, and babies being protected by the law. For Iowa, we hope that Governor (Kim) Reynolds will call a special session this summer to repass the heartbeat bill in Iowa, which the people of Iowa have wanted for many years.”
From Dubuque, the nearest place one can receive an abortion is the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City — a fact being highlighted by an area group called Go For Roe. Participants have been walking, running, swimming or bicycling each of the 84 miles it would take someone to get to the clinic.
“I think it’s been eye-opening for people,” said Go For Roe organizer Allison Smith. “One thing I heard early was, ‘Oh, but the Clarity Clinic Pregnancy Center is in Dubuque,’ not knowing that they do not perform abortion care.”
Go For Roe partnered with Des Moines-based clothing company RAYGUN to sell T-shirts reading “Go the distance for reproductive justice” and collected donations and sponsorships for participants as a fundraiser for the Emma Goldman Clinic.
They, and partners in the Dubuque County Young Democrats, have invited participants to run their final mile together beginning at 11 a.m. today at Murphy Park, with a barbecue picnic, speeches and care package assembling to follow.
Wisconsin
In Wisconsin, the Dobbs decision triggered a criminal abortion ban from the 1800s. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called multiple special sessions of the Wisconsin State Legislature to repeal the ban, just for the Republican supermajority there to leave the Capitol without doing so. He also has vetoed repeated bills passed by the Republican majority to restrict or limit abortion rights.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit after the Dobbs decision seeking to block enactment of the 1800s law. The case will be decided by the state Supreme Court, where a new justice joining the bench in August is expected to tip the court to a liberal majority.
In the meantime, Wisconsin clinics have halted performing abortions, instead referring patients to states where abortions can be performed and helping them afford travel.
Republicans in the Legislature also have introduced additional anti-abortion bills — including one that would update the 1800s ban by creating exceptions in cases of rape or incest — which stalled due to Evers’ promise to veto them because he wants abortion rights restored to what they were before the Dobbs decision.
Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin also are moving legislation to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control in an attempt to reduce unintended pregnancies.
Evers denounced the Dobbs decision in a release marking its anniversary.
“Unfortunately, Republicans in the Legislature have consistently refused to take action even as we’ve seen our state, our health care system, doctors, and Wisconsin women and families thrown into chaos and uncertainty,” he said.
Illinois
Illinois’ Democratic majorities in the state General Assembly have kept the state an outlier in the Midwest, expanding rights and creating new protections for those receiving and performing abortions.
Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul has been particularly aggressive filing briefs in the U.S. Supreme Court against a Texas judge’s decision that would undo the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a common abortion pill and introducing legislation to ban practices by crisis pregnancy centers that make clients believe they offer abortions or abortion referrals.
Illinois Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, called the pregnancy center legislation “weaponization” of an elected office in a statement after its passage.
“Now, rather than having a debate like we’ve had in the past, we’re weaponizing the Attorney General’s Office and allowing him to harass and criminalize not-for-profit entities that help people across the state, just because they offer an alternative to the establishment’s point of view,” he said in the statement.