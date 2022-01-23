Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A story about a fatal pedestrian accident in Dubuque was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Jan. 17 and Sunday:
1.) Pedestrian killed when struck by vehicle in Dubuque
2.) Fire destroys home near New Vienna; no injuries reported
3.) A life remembered: Cuba City man at home on ATV trails
4.) Trump ally claims Dubuque-headquartered financial services company 'de-banking' him
5.) Biz Buzz Tuesday: New owner hits stride at Dubuque vet clinic; coffee shop readies for opening
6.) Employee accused of taking medication from resident of Dubuque facility
7.) Major Dubuque park project delayed until at least summer
8.) Developer proposes restoring historic hospital in Galena, building 100 cottages
9.) COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at Dubuque school
10.) Dubuque Co. tops 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in 1 week
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.