GALENA, Ill. -- A former Dubuque man was sentenced this week to two years in prison for a fatal crash in 2020.
Julius S. Jones, 33, was sentenced in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a charge of driving with a revoked license-enhanced sentence, a felony. He was given credit for 258 days already served in jail. He also must serve one year of mandatory supervised release following his prison time.
The charge stems from a June 2, 2020, crash on U.S. 20 about a half-mile west of Summit Drive between Stockton and Woodbine.
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department previously reported that a 10-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and a then-9-year-old was thrown from the vehicle and airlifted to Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford. The children's names were not released.
Jones, who was the driver of the vehicle in which the children were riding, was airlifted to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for treatment.
A previous press release reported that Jones was westbound when his pickup began to cross the centerline. An eastbound semi-tractor trailer being driven by Eric V. Federonich was coming up a hill when he saw the pickup partially in the eastbound lane.
Federonich attempted to get the semi into the opposite lane of traffic but was struck head-on by Jones' vehicle, according to the previous press release. The semi ignited in flames, though Federonich was not injured.
It was at least the second time that Jones was convicted of driving with a revoked license.
Jo Daviess County State's Attorney Chris Allendorf said Wednesday that the traffic charge of improper lane usage related to the crash was dismissed in plea negotiations.
"Because he pled guilty to a felony, it's standard practice that driving charges are usually dismissed with it," he said.
Jones also was initially charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. Allendorf said law enforcement that responded to the crash reported smelling alcohol coming from the vehicle, and witnesses said Jones was driving erratically before crossing the centerline.
However, that charge was dismissed after evidence indicated that Jones was not intoxicated.
"After the crash, (Jones) consented to a blood draw, and it was found that he had no alcohol or other substances in his system," Allendorf said.