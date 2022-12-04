McCoy Group plans new headquarters in Dubuque, 60 more jobs
A Dubuque-based trucking company plans to construct a 78,000-square-foot headquarters and create 60 additional full-time jobs, contingent on the approval of state and local incentives.
McCoy Group aims to begin construction next spring and complete the project by summer 2025. The facility will be located at 2099 Southpark Court, at the site of the company’s current headquarters in the Key West area.
Jim Kane, vice president of facilities for McCoy Group, said the company seeks to expand following acquisitions that have led to significant growth and customer demand.
“We have been growing all phases of our business,” he said. “We’re hoping that it’s a facility that makes people want to come and work for us.”
If the project moves forward, McCoy Group plans to hire an additional 18 employees by 2025 and another 42 by 2027, bringing the total number of employees in Dubuque to 280, Kane said.
Kane said the new headquarters will be an 11.5-acre campus and include several new amenities for employees, including multiple cafeterias and a workout center.
Dubuque art museum plans $40 million expansion, seeks $10 million grant
Dubuque Museum of Art is seeking a $10 million state grant toward a proposed $40 million expansion.
The expansion would feature the creation of new dedicated museum space in the city block also occupied by the current museum at 701 Locust St., along with creating outdoor art and event space as part of a larger museum campus.
Museum Executive Director Gary Stoppelman said $30 million has been raised for the project since 2018, and the requested $10 million grant through the state’s Destination Iowa program would be enough to fund construction.
“This would be an entirely new construction,” Stoppelman said. “The whole point is to create a campus that is built for the purpose of educating and welcoming our community.”
If the grant is awarded, construction on the expansion would begin in November 2023 and be completed by November 2026.
Drug overdoses up this year in Dubuque County, but related deaths down
The number of drug overdoses reported in Dubuque County has spiked this year, and some local officials say that figure could be underreported.
At the same time, however, the number of confirmed overdose-related deaths has decreased compared to last year so far.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said 34 overdoses have been reported this year in Dubuque County, the highest number in the past seven years. There have been three confirmed overdose deaths.
“Deaths have stayed relatively low for the most part,” Kennedy said. “We always want zero deaths, but given the nature of addiction and the substances they’re using, that is going to be difficult to achieve.”
Over seven years of available Dubuque County data, there were an average of 27 overdoses and six overdose deaths each year. Last year saw the lowest number of overdoses in the seven-year period, with 15 reported. However, there were eight overdose deaths in 2021.
Controversial plan for inner-city
boys’ home near Potosi scrapped
POTOSI, Wis. — A proposed boys home for at-risk youth will seek a new location, ending an 18-month effort to establish it near Potosi.
Florida attorney Joel Hirschhorn said Monday that he was set to close on Wednesday on the sale of a 50-acre property in Grant County that would have served as the site of Adam’s Place, a planned group home for youth from violent neighborhoods in Chicago and Milwaukee. Hirschhorn already completed the sale of a contiguous 19-acre lot.
At Adam’s Place, the initial eight boys would have lived and tended to farm animals and gardens while attending school in the Potosi School District.
But Grant County residents pushed back against the project in a pair of town hall meetings hosted in August 2021 and July 2022, raising concerns about the logistics of the project and already-strained local schools and social services, while also making charged remarks about safety concerns posed by the would-be residents.
Hirschhorn took umbrage with the latter, characterizing the community response as xenophobic. He said his decision to sell the land came down to his belief that any youth in the program would be subject to poor treatment by local residents.
“I couldn’t bring him into that community where he’d be hated and instantly blamed for everything,” Hirschhorn said.
Dubuque
commission approves letter supporting smaller renovation to Five Flags
Dubuque Civic Center Commission members on Monday supported a new proposal for a smaller renovation of Five Flags Center.
In a unanimous vote, commission members approved submitting a letter that expresses their support for the proposed $25.8 million project to make limited renovations to the facility that would address a variety of needs and deficiencies but would not expand its footprint.
Additionally, the letter will specifically suggest that the project feature improvements to the seating at Five Flags and that it ensure that the renovation does not impede a potential future project that would expand the facility.
“We need to get across that we are 100% in favor of allocating this money to the Five Flags,” said Commission Member McKenzie Blau. “The civic center needs it.”
However, commission members also didn’t give up hope of potentially expanding the center after the initial renovations. Several of them expressed support for opening up the north wall of the facility, which connects to West Fifth Street, to create new outdoor event space that connects with the arena.
Area native named new Dubuque County health director
The Dubuque County Board of Health has named a new county health department director after a yearlong search.
Allie White, of Epworth, Iowa, will assume the role in mid-December and will have an annual salary of $100,000. She currently serves as health services coordinator for Dubuque Community Schools.
She said her first priorities in the new role include guiding the department through an upcoming strategic-planning process.
“We’ll be exploring options to promote and enhance opportunities for wellness for all age groups,” White said. “... I’m excited to get started and serve the community in the best way I can.”
White will be the department’s first permanent director since longtime leader Patrice Lambert retired at the end of 2021.
