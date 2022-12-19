Dubuque is ending a housing assistance program that originally was repealed by the federal government in the early 1990s.
The federally funded Moderate Housing Rehabilitation Program, which provided housing assistance for 14 units in the city, is set to end in March 2023.
Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said residents occupying the units supported through the program will continue receiving assistance through the Housing Choice Voucher program, though some will move to different housing units. The more than 1,000 people on the waiting list for the Moderate Housing Rehabilitation Program will be removed from the list.
The federal Moderate Housing Rehabilitation Program was created in 1978 to help improve the at least 2.7 million rental units with deficiencies requiring a moderate level of upgrades, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
After the units were rehabbed using federal assistance, low-income residents occupying the units received federal rental assistance, requiring families to pay 30% of their adjusted income toward rent, with the government paying the remainder.
In 1991, the program was repealed and no new housing rehabilitations were approved. However, Steger said the federal government continued providing rental assistance for residents of units previously rehabilitated through the program.
“We’re not sure why they continued to fund us,” Steger said. “For us, it was just another way of providing assistance to people for years.”
However, as the years passed and the city continued to administer rental assistance through the defunct program, it became harder to maintain, Steger said
As federal housing regulations continued to be updated, city officials had to work around them to ensure that residents living in Moderate Housing Rehabilitation Program units continued to receive assistance.
Steger said navigating those regulations became more difficult as fewer people in the federal government were aware of how the 30-year-old repealed program worked.
“A lot of the people who were there when the program was ended have retired, so it was hard to find someone with HUD who could help us,” she said. “It’s very burdensome to try to apply regulations to a program that was repealed in 1991.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh praised the city’s efforts to continue making housing affordable for residents and stressed the importance of expanding the city’s housing stock.
“It’s a serious challenge that we have here, and it’s important that we are hitting it from as many different sides as possible,” he said. “We’re going to need to address this from every angle if we are going to solve this problem.”
