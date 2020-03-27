A struggling local nonprofit will merge with another eastern Iowa community action agency, officials decided Thursday night.
Officials from Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties, as well as the City of Dubuque, agreed to merge Operation: New View Community Action Agency with Hawkeye Area Community Action Program on Oct. 31.
“I feel that we are going to work diligently together to make sure that it is seamless for our employees and for our clients,” said Laura Roussell, a member of the Dubuque agency’s board of directors. “We are here to serve those needs regardless of what the name is on the door.”
The merger between Operation: New View, a nonprofit organization that serves low-income families in Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties, and HACAP, based in Hiawatha, has been considered for months. First, the governmental partners needed to pay down Operation: New View’s debt.
In order to repay the $264,000 owed by the organization, the four government entities previously agreed to divide the debt with Dubuque County and the City of Dubuque each taking on 35% of the burden, and Jackson and Delaware counties each accepting 15%.
Jackson County Supervisor Jack Willey said he believes all Operation: New View employees will have a position with HACAP after the transition. He said he was pleased with the salaries offered at HACAP.
Local officials agreed to keep interim Executive Director John Wilson on the payroll through April to help the agency during the transition.
“I think we are merging into a real organization, and they have smart people running it, and they will want to involve the partners as we move forward,” said Dave Baker, a Dubuque County supervisor and committee member.