Holy Family weighs closure of 1 or 2 elementary schools Holy Family Catholic Schools leaders are considering closing one or two elementary schools.
During a meeting Tuesday night, system officials discussed proposals to end elementary-school operations at Holy Ghost Elementary School, to end St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program and to end both next school year. In those situations, current students would be moved to other Holy Family schools.
Officials seek feedback on how the community served by the Catholic school system thinks they should proceed.
Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said the moves are being considered due to low enrollment at the two schools and potential cost savings.
But system leaders said no final decisions have been made, and they want to give families and other people connected with the school system the chance to weigh in. The system’s Board of Education is expected to select a course of action in October.
Big hits: 9 actors reflect on baseball films’ lasting appealActors who starred in two of the most popular sports movies of the 1990s reminisced last weekend in Dubuque County.
Six actors from “The Sandlot,” an ode to backyard baseball, and three from “A League of Their Own,” a fictionalized account of the short-lived All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, were in the area as part of the annual Team of Dreams event.
They participated in the Sept. 1 events at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, and they discussed their still-beloved films — they both advanced to the championship round of the recently concluded Telegraph Herald Tri-States’ Favorite Sports Movie contest — during an event Aug. 31 at Phoenix Theatres in Dubuque.
“We did a lot of improv on the film,” said Chauncey Leopardi, who played Michael “Squints” Palledorous in “The Sandlot.”
“A lot of it was us just messing around,” added Victor DiMattia, who starred alongside him, playing the role of Timmy Timmons.
The Aug. 31 event featured a VIP reception with the actors, then the option of attending a cast question-and-answer session with the actors from either film before watching their respective baseball classics on a big screen.
East Dubuque officials set cannabis-dispensary taxEAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — With inquiries already being received, East Dubuque officials are working toward establishing a framework for recreational cannabis businesses in the city.
This week, City Council members voted unanimously to enact an excise tax of 3% on revenues earned by such dispensaries if they locate in the city. However, the elected officials have differing opinions on whether it will come into play.
Recreational cannabis will be legal in Illinois starting Jan. 1. The state allows for municipalities to enact an excise tax on revenues from these businesses of up to 3%.
In a report issued to the council, City Manager Loras Herrig said he already received inquiries regarding potential dispensaries.
Council Member Martin Werner said he believes it is likely that cannabis dispensaries will set up shop in East Dubuque, so the city should capitalize on potential tax revenue.
Grant County residents ‘arrested’ for a causeLANCASTER, Wis. — Andrea Taylor often dresses down for work, but she never considered her choice of wardrobe a crime.
But on a day when Grant County residents could pay to have a friend, neighbor or boss arrested on bogus charges, her offense did not escape the notice of colleagues.
“We always tease her because … she comes in and her hair is half done and yoga pants and T-shirt and we’re like, ‘Who’s the boss, now?’” said Danielle Connelly, an advisor at TDS in Lancaster.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department hosted a countywide “Jail and Bail” on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies drove across the county to execute 14 spurious warrants.
The alleged offenders were transported to jail at the new Grant County Community Services Building, south of Lancaster. Most construction on the $25 million project concluded in May.
Officials planned the exercise to raise money for charity, offer Grant County residents firsthand exposure to the new facility and provide jail staff with time to test equipment before actual inmates are relocated later this month from the current jail.
Dubuque teen admits
to role in May shootingA Dubuque teen originally charged with attempted murder on Tuesday denied firing any gunshots but admitted to other felony charges.
Prosecutors will seek a 15-year sentence.
Jamar D.M. Little, 18, of 2017 University Ave., No. 3, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. As part of a plea deal, a charge of attempted murder was dropped.
“We are not admitting he was the shooter,” said public defender Nichole Watt, who represented Little, to Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig. “We are admitting the aiding-and abetting-theory.”
Court documents state Dubuque police officers responded to the area of East 18th and White streets at about 7 p.m. May 13 after a shooting in a nearby alley. Three shell casings were recovered.
Hempstead pool poised
to make a splash in late 2019Dubuque Community Schools officials on Tuesday got a sneak preview of a new, $9.5 million pool facility at Hempstead High School that is just months away from being put into action.
A tour of the new complex preceded an afternoon meeting of the district’s Facilities and Support Services Committee.
School Board Member Mike Donohue, the committee’s chairman, was impressed by what he observed.
Rachelle Hines, a principal with FRK Architects + Engineers, led district officials on the tour and confirmed that the pool will be completed by Dec. 1. She noted that the vessel itself — measuring 125 by 75 feet — already has been completed. Crews on Tuesday pumped water into the pool to ensure there was no leakage or seeping. Hines said contractors soon will shift their focus to completing the deck surrounding the pool.
The new facility — part of an addition to Hempstead — will take the place of the school’s old pool, which was retired in March after crews discovered that persistent leaks in the structure had saturated the soil beneath.