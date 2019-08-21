Five years after purchasing the Hilton Garden Inn, officials with Q Casino and Hotel are contemplating an expansion to the thriving property.
Q Casino CEO Jesus Aviles on Tuesday said efforts to expand the 114-room hotel are “in the rush mode,” adding that he hopes to create space for about 40 more hotel rooms.
He explained that the hotel’s impressive occupancy rate — which Aviles said sits around 90% year-round — has sparked conversations about an addition. Aviles added that Hilton already has green-lighted the concept of expanding, although details of how it would take place remain unclear.
The best option may be to expand “toward the casino,” according to Aviles.
Currently, the two properties are connected by an enclosed walkway. Aviles suggested Tuesday that a substantial multi-story addition could connect the buildings in a more seamless manner.
“We’d like to create a facade that makes it all look like one unit, instead of several units,” Aviles said. “It would create a sense of place.”
The CEO’s comments came after the monthly meeting of the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors. The DRA is the nonprofit license-holder for both Dubuque casinos.
The Hilton Garden Inn was purchased by Q Casino — then known as Mystique — in June 2014.
Aviles said officials have been meeting with architectural, engineering and construction firms over the past three months to explore expansion options. He is hoping an addition to the property could be completed by Aug. 13, 2020, when a Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will be held at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.
Officials on Tuesday also discussed the implementation of sports betting, which is soon slated to go live at Q Casino.
General Manager Brian Rakestraw initially said the casino would launch Q Sportsbook on Thursday. However, he told the board that it would not launch until next week, with officials eyeing a Tuesday or Wednesday debut.
“I want to make sure that we are 100% ready to give the guest the best experience when they first come out here,” Rakestraw said.
Aviles, meanwhile, expressed hope that the new option would give revenues a boost.
“We are hoping that sports betting, once it gets some traction, adds some revenues to the bottom line,” he said.
Officials with Diamond Jo Casino parent company Boyd Gaming have indicated that their operation — dubbed FanDuel Sportsbook — will go live in time for the National Football League season opener on Sept. 5.
Financially, Dubuque’s two casinos trended in opposite directions last month.
Q Casino and Hotel reported gaming revenue of $4.19 million in July, down from $4.41 million in July 2018. Diamond Jo raked in $6.35 million in gaming revenue last month, up from $5.84 million in the same month the previous year.