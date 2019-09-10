Genealogists and burial plot shoppers now can examine online interactive maps of Platteville’s two public cemeteries following the completion of a city project, according to a press release.
Two University of Wisconsin-Platteville students assembled archival information into a database, including gravestone photographs, names, birth and death years and veteran status — information previously unavailable from existing paper records.
To view the Hillside Cemetery map, visit www.bit.ly/Cemeteryhillside. To view the Greenwood Cemetery map, visit www.bit.ly/Cemeterygreenwood.
The city anticipates the new websites will generate a long-term cost savings by reducing the time that staff spends collecting such information.
For more information about available spaces, call 608-348-1822.