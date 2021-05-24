Police said an intoxicated driver faces a felony neglect charge after crashing into a telephone pole Sunday morning while a baby sat in a car seat in the vehicle.
Caroline G. Evans, 29, of 8071/2 Wilson St., was arrested at 4:58 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Fifth and Roberts streets on charges of operating while intoxicated and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Court documents state that police responded at approximately 4:21 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole in the area of West Fifth and Roberts streets.
Evans stood in the street near the crash scene. She told authorities that she was the driver, documents state. A witness told officers that Evans had a child with her during the crash and authorities saw an empty car seat inside the vehicle.
Evans told police that another person came and picked up her baby from the crash scene.
A test at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center indicated Evans had a blood alcohol content of 0.086%. The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%.