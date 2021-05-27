GALENA, Ill. — The congresswoman representing Jo Daviess County and a candidate who seeks to succeed her both paid visits to Galena on Wednesday, serving up sweets to customers at small businesses.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., worked behind the counter of Bread & Vine Bakery, 217 S. Main St., selling brightly hued macaroons and other bites to a bustling crowd. The company opened just one week earlier — a different business story than many that Bustos has heard while touring her district.
“You’ve got a brand-new restaurant here, a couple who took a chance on Galena, and you’ve got a line out the door,” she said. “There have been so many loans that have gone out to businesses to help get them through the pandemic. … But I think as we come out of this, there’s going to be so much opportunity.”
Because Bread & Vine opened recently, it did not qualify for federal relief aid aimed at sustaining businesses through COVID-19. But with significant investment from co-owners Monique and Eric Bonnetain, the business had a strong opening week, and Monique said they avoided struggles that some companies have reported nationally and locally with hiring employees.
“Now that we’re open and people see we’re busy and we have a great compensation program, we’ve been fortunate,” she said.
Bustos, who recently announced that she will not seek re-election in 2022, said she is beginning to hear more success stories from businesses as vaccination rates rise and new cases of COVID-19 fall.
Just an hour later, Republican Esther Joy King — who again is running for Bustos’ seat — served scoops down the street at American Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor. A Moline native and military veteran, King narrowly lost to Bustos in 2020 in the race for the 17th Congressional District seat.
King’s stop was part of a 14-county tour during which she said she has heard horror stories about the hiring environment.
“What I’m hearing across the district is what Washington, D.C., is doing, the policies they are putting forth are hurting us as regular people, whether that’s the gas crisis or job crisis,” she said. “Help wanted signs are up all over the district.”
John Brinkmeier, the owner of the ice cream parlor, said he, too, has struggled to hire employees.
“This is the hardest year we’ve had trying to find help,” he said. “And we pay well.”
King claimed the federal government’s extended unemployment benefits through the American Rescue Plan Act were to blame for much of the hiring problem. But she acknowledged that northwest Illinois faced some hiring troubles even before the pandemic.
She said one way to address that issue was to be a loud advocate for the area in Washington.
“It’s a complex problem,” King said. “I don’t have the whole answer, but by shining a light on how attractive it is to live here, how much value we place on community, things can improve.”
At least one other Republican already announced plans to run for Bustos’ seat — East Moline businessman Charlie Helmick.
No Democrats have announced their candidacy, but Bustos said prospective candidates are calling her to discuss their interest.