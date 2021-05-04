PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Regional Chamber is celebrating National Tourism Week by hosting a poker run, according to a press release.
Participants who visit at least five of nine participating businesses in Platteville to learn about their services can turn in a poker hand for a chance to win a gift certificate.
Each business will provide players with one card. No purchases are necessary.
Entries are due at the chamber office by 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at 275 W. U.S. Business 151.
The participating entities are Avalon Cinema, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, Country Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Pioneer Lanes, Platteville Regional Chamber, Rountree Gallery, Super 8 Motel and The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2SdDvMN.