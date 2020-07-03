News in your town

Total unemployment claims in Dubuque County at lowest level since March

Reward available for tips leading to arrest of Dubuque man accused of killing

8 tri-state counties see COVID-19 increases; Dubuque County spikes again

Lure of bands, fireworks draw 100 to Dubuque fairgrounds for free event

Making history: Long-time director of Center for Dubuque History reflects on career

Testing continues to climb as Dubuque County notches record 70 new COVID-19 cases

1 killed in shooting in downtown Dubuque

TH EXCLUSIVE: Dubuque council poised to push Five Flags expansion vote to at least 2022

Weekend Buzz: 6 local events to check out

UPDATE: 1 dead in Dubuque shooting; police: no threat to public

UPDATE: In reversal, Cascade 4th of July parade still on; fireworks slated, too

UPDATE: In wake of COVID-19 exposure, Cascade pool closed for rest of season

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Dubuque senior care center reports employee with COVID-19

UPDATE: Reward available for tips leading to arrest of Dubuque man accused of killing

Organizers cancel PDC Oktoberfest over virus concerns

Record 50 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Organizers nix Dragon Boat Festival over COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

1 more inmate at Dubuque County Jail positive with COVID-19

Dubuque police issue 6 fireworks citations, plan to again ramp up efforts

Each of 10 counties in TH coverage area see COVID-19 increase in 24 hours

With game still on, Cardinals picked to replace Yankees at Field of Dreams

In event hosted by Galena library, best-selling author talks 'blue-skinned people,' mountain falls

COVID-19 cases surge in Dubuque County, as local establishments close due to coronavirus exposures

Correction

Hempstead debate teams place highest in Iowa at national competition

Dubuque County supervisors reduce raises for 77 employees

Airline requires passengers to certify being free of COVID-19 symptoms

Manchester to host free music event

Ghost Players cancel 2020 shows

Music, food planned for July 4 in Manchester

Flashback Friday: Savanna depot begins closure preparations in 1995

Dubuque Oktoberfest canceled due to pandemic concerns

After 11-year run, IBM to close Dubuque operations, eliminating hundreds of local jobs

Masks likely to be part of Dubuque students' return to school