Clarke University officials say they plan to freeze employee salaries next month as they weather the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cost-saving measure was among several that President Thom Chesney shared with faculty and staff this week.
Officials currently expect to implement the wage and salary freeze on Aug. 1. They also plan to place a freeze on filling open positions and to suspend “some or all” contributions to retirement plans, Chesney wrote.
Officials will revisit the decision if Clarke’s financial position proves stronger than anticipated, according to Chesney.
He noted in his message that the pandemic has impacted enrollment and retention, endowment performance and philanthropy.
Officials also aim to save on expenses by reducing new capital expenditures, “reducing and restricting professional development and travel” and “right-sizing supplies, materials and grocery budgets.”