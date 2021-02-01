Three people were arrested after they allegedly led police on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon in Dubuque.
Lawrence A. Dean, 31, of 1550 Butterfield Drive, No. 222, was arrested on a charge of eluding; Ryan M. Willis, 23, of 1600 Butterfield Drive, No. 214, was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm; and Reginald E. Stewart, 31, of 1600 Butterfield, No. 211, was arrested on charges of public intoxication and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that a police officer stopped a vehicle Dean was driving at 4:12 p.m. Saturday in the area of 18th Street and Central Avenue after the vehicle failed to stop at a red light. Dean then drove away from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed, turning west on Loras Boulevard.
“While on Loras Boulevard, speeds reached 68 mph,” documents state.
Police terminated the pursuit in the area of Loras Boulevard and North Grandview Avenue. Traffic camera footage tracked the vehicle to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Cherry Street.
Police located the vehicle parked in the 2400 block of Cherry. Dean, Willis and Stewart exited the vehicle. Dean and Willis ran from the vehicle but were arrested. Stewart was arrested at the vehicle.
During a search of the area, police located a handgun underneath a tarp containing a stack of firewood, according to documents.
The handgun had been stolen earlier Saturday in Dubuque.