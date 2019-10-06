Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Chicken sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, broccoli and pears.

Tuesday: Walking taco or ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans with lettuce and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Deep-dish pepperoni pizza or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, celery sticks and pineapple.

Thursday: Sub sandwich or sunbutter and grape jelly sandwich, baby carrots and grapes.

Friday: Cheeseburger on a bun or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, coleslaw and apple.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or barbecue chicken sandwich, steamed corn and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or all-beef hot dog on a bun, celery sticks and peaches.

Wednesday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or grilled Italian chicken, refried beans with salsa and fruit mix.

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese with garlic breadstick or sloppy joe sandwich, green beans and strawberries.

Friday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, coleslaw and pineapple.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: Oven-baked chicken with homemade roll or grilled cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy and pineapple.

Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or grilled Italian chicken, green beans and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken and bean enchilada with salsa or all-beef hot dog on a bun, garden salad and pears.

Thursday: Egg roll with fried rice or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, fresh broccoli and peaches.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, coleslaw and fruit salad.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: Beef nachos or cheese quesadilla, cucumber slices with dip and apple wedges.

Tuesday: French toast with syrup or chicken bacon ranch wrap, potato smiles and orange wedges.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich or pizza burger on a bun, green beans and fruit mix.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs with roll or pretzel with cheese, baked beans and pears.

Friday: Cheese pizza or meatball sub sandwich, fresh broccoli with dip and applesauce.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Chipotle tacos, Mexican rice and melon.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with marinara sauce and garlic toast, green beans and applesauce.

Wednesday: Sausage egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, triangle potato and sliced pears.

Thursday: Roundabout pizza, carrot coins and fresh apple wedges.

Friday: Chicken nugget and mashed potato bowl with dinner roll, spinach salad and sliced peaches.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries and peaches.

Tuesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice, green beans and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick, side salad and cinnamon apples.

Thursday: Dutch waffles with sausage links, hash browns and fresh apple wedges.

Friday: French-bread pepperoni pizza, Sun Chips and fresh orange wedges.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Chicken alfredo rotini, broccoli and applesauce.

Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes and frosted cake.

Wednesday: Lemon-pepper fish, carrots and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Chicken with gravy, green peas and fresh fruit.

Friday: Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetables and peach crisp.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Country-fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, green bean casserole and peaches.

Wednesday: Smothered chicken, carrots and peach crisp.

Thursday: Breaded pollock, Riviera vegetables and pears.

Friday: Chili dog on a bun, coleslaw and banana.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Philly beef sandwich, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Breakfast casserole, dessert and drink.

Friday: Grilled salmon, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, carrots and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese casserole, green beans and pears.

Thursday: Baked lemon-butter cod, spinach and fresh fruit.

Friday: Chili, cornbread and applesauce.

