Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Chicken sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, broccoli and pears.
Tuesday: Walking taco or ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans with lettuce and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Deep-dish pepperoni pizza or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, celery sticks and pineapple.
Thursday: Sub sandwich or sunbutter and grape jelly sandwich, baby carrots and grapes.
Friday: Cheeseburger on a bun or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, coleslaw and apple.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or barbecue chicken sandwich, steamed corn and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or all-beef hot dog on a bun, celery sticks and peaches.
Wednesday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or grilled Italian chicken, refried beans with salsa and fruit mix.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese with garlic breadstick or sloppy joe sandwich, green beans and strawberries.
Friday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, coleslaw and pineapple.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Oven-baked chicken with homemade roll or grilled cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy and pineapple.
Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or grilled Italian chicken, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chicken and bean enchilada with salsa or all-beef hot dog on a bun, garden salad and pears.
Thursday: Egg roll with fried rice or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, fresh broccoli and peaches.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, coleslaw and fruit salad.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Beef nachos or cheese quesadilla, cucumber slices with dip and apple wedges.
Tuesday: French toast with syrup or chicken bacon ranch wrap, potato smiles and orange wedges.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich or pizza burger on a bun, green beans and fruit mix.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs with roll or pretzel with cheese, baked beans and pears.
Friday: Cheese pizza or meatball sub sandwich, fresh broccoli with dip and applesauce.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Chipotle tacos, Mexican rice and melon.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with marinara sauce and garlic toast, green beans and applesauce.
Wednesday: Sausage egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, triangle potato and sliced pears.
Thursday: Roundabout pizza, carrot coins and fresh apple wedges.
Friday: Chicken nugget and mashed potato bowl with dinner roll, spinach salad and sliced peaches.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries and peaches.
Tuesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick, side salad and cinnamon apples.
Thursday: Dutch waffles with sausage links, hash browns and fresh apple wedges.
Friday: French-bread pepperoni pizza, Sun Chips and fresh orange wedges.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Chicken alfredo rotini, broccoli and applesauce.
Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes and frosted cake.
Wednesday: Lemon-pepper fish, carrots and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Chicken with gravy, green peas and fresh fruit.
Friday: Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetables and peach crisp.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Country-fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, green bean casserole and peaches.
Wednesday: Smothered chicken, carrots and peach crisp.
Thursday: Breaded pollock, Riviera vegetables and pears.
Friday: Chili dog on a bun, coleslaw and banana.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Philly beef sandwich, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Breakfast casserole, dessert and drink.
Friday: Grilled salmon, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, carrots and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese casserole, green beans and pears.
Thursday: Baked lemon-butter cod, spinach and fresh fruit.
Friday: Chili, cornbread and applesauce.