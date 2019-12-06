Question: On U.S. 20 near Menards in Dubuque, there is a sign that flashes a yellow light when you need to prepare for a red light at the traffic signal. Why isn’t there one at the intersection of Northwest Arterial and Plaza Drive?
Answer: While U.S. 20 is under the Iowa Department of Transportation’s jurisdiction, the “be prepared to stop when flashing” sign by the road’s eastbound lanes is maintained by the City of Dubuque, according to Sam Shea, a transportation planner Iowa DOT.
In order for such a sign to be placed at Plaza Drive and Northwest Arterial, the city would have so submit an application to the DOT “demonstrating the need, justification and location of the proposed sign,” Shea wrote in an email.
The Iowa DOT considers several factors, such as truck traffic volume, a steep downgrade and areas of transition from rural to urban “where drivers are not expecting to find a traffic signal on the four-lane highway,” Shea wrote.
City of Dubuque officials currently reserve “be prepared to stop when flashing” signs for the first signals drivers encounter “after extended lengths of roadway with no traffic signals,” according to Dave Ness, a city civil engineer.
Those signs can create additional delays for people driving on side streets because more time is needed to activate them, Ness wrote in an email.
“We just reviewed the (Northwest Arterial) at Plaza Drive intersection for the types of accidents that would be mitigated by these signs and found a low occurrence of northbound signal violations,” Ness wrote.
Question: What kinds of gift wrap items are recyclable? What can I do if I want to reduce my gift wrap-related waste during the holiday season?
Answer: Neither gift wrap nor tissue paper are recyclable because of the kind of paper used in them, said Bev Wagner, education and communication coordinator for the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency.
Gift bags made from plain brown paper are recyclable, but the shiny gift bags commonly seen during the holiday season are not, she said.
“My suggestion is if you have to use gift wrap, if you have to use tissue paper, try to reuse it,” Wagner said.
However, she said that to reduce waste, the best course of action is to avoid using gift wraps. She also suggested reusing gift bags, wrapping presents in newspaper comic pages or old maps — which can be recycled — or wrapping gifts in usable items such as a towel, blanket or scarf.