Sometimes, a picky eater refuses to eat what’s offered for dinner.
It’s a behavior apparently not limited to humans. Just ask the staff members who try to feed something other than mackerel to the green moray eel at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.
“This one prefers mackerel to eat,” said Maia Davidson, the river museum’s assistant curator of living collections. “If you try to offer it something that is not its favorite food, it will often refuse the food. It will sit there with its mouth open and just let (the food) fall out. It is not impressed at all if it’s not mackerel. It throws a little fit and won’t eat its food.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a fish with a discriminating palate that lives in the facility’s Gulf of Mexico Aquarium in the National River Center.
‘GREEN’ MORAY EEL IS A BIT OF A MISNOMER
The green moray eel is one of the largest members of the moray family and can grow as long as 8 feet. The museum’s eel is about half that length. It came to the museum in 2016.
Its name is also a misnomer.
“They’re called green moray eels because they have that greenish tint to them, but they are not actually green,” Davidson said. “Their skin color is more of a grayish-brown, and they produce a really thick, yellow slime that protects them from bacteria and parasites. The yellow slime mixed with that brown-gray (skin) gives them that green color.”
FOR THE EEL, TWO JAWS ARE BETTER THAN ONE
The museum’s moray eel loves mackerel. In the wild, the eel will eat a variety of fish and small crustaceans, too.
“Anything that it can get and swallow is what it prefers,” Davidson said. “It can go after larger prey, and it will actually tie itself around (larger prey) in a knot to hang onto it and then pick off manageable pieces.”
When it is time to eat, the moray eel has an additional jaw to use.
“There are two rows of teeth on the top jaw and one row on the bottom, and they also have what is called a pharyngeal jaw, which is another set of teeth back in their throat,” Davidson said. “They will grab (food) with their forward teeth, and then pharyngeal jaws can move forward and pull (food) in.”
‘THEY HIDE MOST OF THE TIME’
Green moray eels live in the western Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.
“They are found in coral reef areas and around mangroves — really, anywhere that they can hide,” Davidson said. “They hide most of the time. Usually, the only time they are active is at night, when they are hunting, or when they are trying to spawn.”
Visitors to the museum often will find the eel resting within a reef-like structure in its aquarium. It will poke its head out of a crevice and open its mouth.
“Their mouth is usually open when you see them, so people think it’s going to bite,” Davidson said. “They are actually breathing. They are mouth breathers, and they pull water into their mouth over their gills and then water exits out of a gill opening.”
OUR ACTIONS CAN IMPACT HEALTH OF GULF EELS
Davidson said water-quality issues in the Dubuque area can impact the green moray eels living in the wild in the Gulf of Mexico.
“That old phrase, ‘All drains lead to the ocean,’ is true,” she said. “All rivers lead to an ocean at some point, so everything we are doing here (along the Mississippi River and its tributaries) is affecting the ocean. That’s why the Gulf is becoming more acidic because of everything we’re doing upstream.”
