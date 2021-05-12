A newly restored church was one of six building preservation projects recently recognized by the City of Dubuque.
The Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission announced the recipients of the 2021 Ken Kringle Awards. The awards, which were established in 2002, recognize the best rehabilitation projects in the city.
Ken Kringle was a former chairman of the city Historic Preservation Commission who was dedicated to historic preservation.
This year’s recipients are:
Dubuque Paradise Church, 2501 Jackson St.
In 2016, Dubuque Paradise Church leased the 1923 building on Jackson Street that was originally built as a Lutheran church. This year, a renovation project that has been underway for two years is finishing up.
David Harris, one of the leads for the project, said the restoration of the church was a collaborative effort by several community members and the church’s large Marshallese congregation.
“We saw that the building needed work,” he said. “A Friends of Paradise Church group was formed, and we started fundraising.”
The group raised about $220,000, which funded extensive work on the building, including replacing the roof, installing two boilers and rewiring significant portions of the structure. Additional interior work was performed as well.
Harris said the project was originally conceived by Sister Helen Huewe, of the Sisters of St. Francis, who died last year. Huewe led the original efforts to bring attention to the condition of the Paradise Church building.
Stan Samson, pastor for Dubuque Paradise Church, said his congregation never imagined it would regularly worship in a newly renewed church.
“It’s beautiful,” he said. “We don’t have the money to buy a building like this. We were so overwhelmed and amazed at what the people have been doing.”
Montana House, 245 W. First St.
Originally constructed as a hotel for traveling farmers, the 1871 building was renovated by Dubuque residents Sam and Shelly Murley.
Along with updating the first-floor commercial space, the upper two floors of the three-story building were converted from unoccupied space to four rental units. Sam Murley said the building needed extensive work.
“It was quite a mess,” he said. “We knew the bones of the building were good though, so we wanted to get started on it.”
The building’s commercial space is now home to Planted., a plant and gardening store that opened in late November.
2243 Central Ave.
The single-family home on Central Avenue recently underwent a complete renovation as part of Four Mounds Foundation’s HEART Program.
Becky Bodish, program manager for Four Mounds Foundation, said the project has been underway for the past two years and resulted in a complete gutting of the building. About $200,000 was invested in the house, which dates to 1880.
“It was taken down to the studs,” Bodish said. “Everything was a total remodel.”
This was the 38th project of the HEART Program. Dubuque Community School District students provide most of the labor on the projects, learning trade skills in the process.
She added that the project is part of an ongoing partnership with the city to renovate single-family homes. The program already is working on a home adjacent to the 2243 Central property.
1638 Central Ave.
The small building on Central Avenue, constructed in 1900, has served as the headquarters for the union Carpenters Local 678 for several decades.
Union representative Derek Duehr said that, for years, the building sported a front entrance covered in cedar, giving the impression of a log cabin.
In March, after it was decided that the interior needed a remodeling, Duehr said, he and other union members also felt the exterior could use an update as well.
“It needed to be addressed,” he said. “We decided that we needed to do something about the front of the building.”
The front entrance was remodeled to instead resemble the historic appearance of the surrounding buildings located on Central Avenue.
Whitney House, 1175 Langworthy St.
The residential home on Langworthy Street, built in 1921, underwent an extensive renovation.
Dubuque resident David Koch and his domestic partner, Rhona Romick, purchased the home in 2016 after it had sat vacant for two years.
Romick said the structure was in poor condition, but she still felt it was a home worth living in.
“For some strange reason, I fell in love with it,” she said.
Koch said he and Romick have spent about five years working on restoring the home, from replacing the roof to renovating the kitchen.
“We’ve done a lot of small projects over time,” he said. “We’re still not technically done with it.”
James Howie Block, 278 W. 17th St.
The 30-unit residential building, which was constructed in the 1880s, underwent renovations of all its apartment units, along with exterior improvements.
The project, headed by CARich Properties, was estimated to cost about $1.3 million. It received $450,000 in incentives from a development agreement with the city, along with $342,513 in tax credits from Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The building originally was six rowhouses before being converted in the 1980s to 30 one-bedroom apartments.
Chris Richards, the listed developer of the project, did not return calls asking for comment on this story.