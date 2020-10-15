MINERAL POINT, Wis. – The Mineral Point Unified School District board of directors has reversed course and will reinstate sports while students are virtually learning.
The board held an emergency meeting Wednesday and voted to allow participation of boys’ soccer, cross country and volleyball effective immediately. Those sports had been suspended earlier this week, when the district moved to virtual learning due to “an increased number of confirmed cases of COVID-19,” according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Mitch Wainwright.
The board also voted to allow the resumption of football beginning Monday, Oct. 26, according to a social media post.
The post states that all fall student-athletes will need to quarantine for 14 days following their last competition of the fall season and will virtually learn during that quarantine period.
Questions may be emailed to vickie.dahl@mp.k12.wi.us.