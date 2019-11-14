PEOSTA, Iowa — During a contentious meeting this week, a divided Peosta City Council signaled the intent to elevate one of its own to the position of mayor rather than hold a special election.
Council Members Karen Lyons, Kathy Orr and Carla Reuter supported naming Lyons as the city’s new mayor. But the decision was met with heavy resistance from Council Members John Kraft and Gerry Hess.
“The right thing to do is to put it in front of the citizens,” Kraft said.
Lyons, Orr and Reuter argued that the position needs to be filled as soon as possible for the sake of city leadership. They also argued that citizens still can petition to hold a special election if they so choose.
“We can appoint someone now and go about the city’s business,” Lyons said.
Council members are seeking to fill a vacancy created by the late October departure of Larry Mescher. Mescher’s tenure with the city ended after council members refused to let him rescind an emailed resignation.
Whoever fills the seat will serve out the remainder of Mescher’s term, which ends in November 2021.
Orr said Lyons, who is in the midst of her second term on the council, is the best candidate to do so.
“Karen has the experience and knowledge to put forth the duties of mayor,” Orr said. “She was always the first to step up and represent the city.”
But Kraft immediately expressed his opposition to the decision and demanded that a special election be held Jan. 7.
“I think absolutely not,” Kraft said, telling Lyons, “If you want the position, run.”
Lyons said she feels it is important for someone to fill the leadership role as soon as possible. Orr said it is normal for city councils to appoint someone to fill vacancies.
However, Kraft and Hess said it is improper to appoint someone if council members do not agree on a candidate.
Kraft repeatedly said he believes Lyons is not fit for the position.
But Reuter, who was defeated in last week’s election and will give up her council seat at the end of the year, disagreed.
“We are putting someone in place that is very qualified,” she said.
Kraft fired back.
“What we’re asking to be done is it to appoint a mayor that barely won her council seat,” he said.
Lyons was re-elected by a four-vote margin in 2017 when three at-large council seats were on the ballot. She received 153 votes, while Kraft garnered 164 and Orr, 172.
In that election, Mescher bested Doug Hughes by 11 votes for the mayoral position. During last week’s election, with two at-large council seats on the ballot, Hughes garnered the most votes and Hess the second-most.
During this week’s meeting, Hess said City Council members in an earlier work session discussed ways to fill the mayoral position. Appointing Lyons was never discussed.
“We cannot function as a council,” Hess said. “We had a Thursday meeting this should have been aired out in. Why do it now in front of all these people so we all look like idiots?”
Lyons said she believes holding a special election on Jan. 7 would be unfair, with campaigns having to run through the holiday season.
“If you look at those dates and how many working days there are and how busy people are, I don’t think it would be a fair election,” Lyons said.
Throughout the meeting, Lyons stressed that the city government will operate better with a mayor at the helm.
“I’m tired of disorganization,” Lyons said.
“Disorganization?” Hess replied. “You are the direct result of the disorganization.”
At one point, Kraft questioned the motives of Lyons, Orr and Reuter, accusing them of acting for their own benefit.
“I think sometimes there are decisions made here in what is in the best interest of themselves and the agendas they brought to this,” he said.
“I do not have a personal agenda,” Reuter responded. “I never have.”
When asked what they would like to see happen, nearly all meeting attendees indicated they wanted a special election.
City Administrator Whitney Baethke said council members first must vote to declare their intention to fill a vacancy via appointment before they could appoint someone to the position.
Because a majority of the council sided with Orr, an appointment could occur Nov. 26. Baethke said if citizens obtain at least 45 signatures, the council appointment would be canceled and an election scheduled.