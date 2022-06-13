MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Free breakfasts and lunches will be offered to all children in the West Delaware County Community School District this summer.

Breakfast will be offered from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 12 at Lambert Elementary School, 1001 Doctor St., in Manchester.

No meals will be served July 4 to 15.

No registration or identification is required.

