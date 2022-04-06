PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Police and school officials were investigating an incident Tuesday involving “facsimile” weapons at Platteville High School.

Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley said he was not aware of any ongoing threat and that no real firearms were involved. He said it would be “premature” to share any additional information.

“We are aware of it,” McKinley said. “We’re still investigating it actively and assisting the school.”

Superintendent Jim Boebel and Platteville High School Principal Jacob Crase could not immediately be reached for comment.

