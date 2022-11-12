Former members of the U.S. military on Friday called for the honoring of all veterans, no matter their generation or gender, during a Dubuque event.

Speakers shared that message with hundreds of attendees at this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, organized by Dubuque American Legion Post 6 at Dubuque Ice Arena. The local American Legion chapter holds the ceremony every year to honor those who have served in the military.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.