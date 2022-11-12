Former members of the U.S. military on Friday called for the honoring of all veterans, no matter their generation or gender, during a Dubuque event.
Speakers shared that message with hundreds of attendees at this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, organized by Dubuque American Legion Post 6 at Dubuque Ice Arena. The local American Legion chapter holds the ceremony every year to honor those who have served in the military.
“We want people that never served to remember our veterans,” said Tom Walsh, commander of the local American Legion post. “It’s just a good reminder that we need to honor our veterans.”
This year’s ceremony featured Christina Schauer, director of clinical and professional development at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Schauer served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1999 to 2007 and was deployed to Iraq for a year as a combat medic. She described nights spent lying in her tent, hearing the blast of nearby mortar shells and feeling the ground shake.
For several years, Schauer said, she mostly kept her history of military service to herself, rarely wearing any Army-branded clothes or displaying military items in her office. She simply didn’t think it was something worth discussing.
However, Schauer said she is now an advocate for more women to speak about their time in the military as a way to bring broader attention to the ongoing issues facing many female veterans, including high rates of suicide, unemployment, poor mental health and homelessness.
“If I were to ask you to close your eyes and picture a veteran in your head, odds are you are not picturing me,” Schauer said. “It’s doing a disservice to a lot of our sisters because it’s led to a lot of problems with the visibility of female veterans.”
About 10% of the current veteran population in the U.S. is female. By 2040, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs anticipates that will increase to 18%.
While many of these women face the same issues male veterans encounter once they are discharged, Schauer said those issues often are less associated with women by the public.
Suicide, for example, remains an issue among veterans. Female veterans saw suicide rates increase by 45.2% from 2005 to 2015. The male veteran suicide rate increased by 35.3% in that same time period.
Additionally, about one-third of all female veterans have reported experiencing sexual harassment or assault while in the military.
Schauer said that while the country should work to address issues facing all veterans, women veterans should share their stories in order to bring attention to the increasing needs of the rising female veteran population.
“When invisible people are hurting, nobody knows that they need help,” she said.
Schauer helped organize a local women veterans’ group, Tri-State Women Warriors, which she hopes can help bring more support to local women veterans.
Other veterans at the event also made efforts to honor past generations of soldiers who died long ago.
Dennis Geesaman, who served in the U.S. Army during the 1970s, wore a replica uniform for a Civil War artillery unit during the ceremony.
He emphasized that veterans of all past wars should be recognized for their sacrifices.
“There was a cost to maintain what we have now,” Geesaman said. “Obviously, the veterans of the Civil War can’t be here, but they should be honored too.”
Walsh said he hopes the event inspires the public to help honor all veterans and address issues still facing them today.
“It’s important that we take care of all veterans,” Walsh said. “That’s what we’re trying to bring attention to.”
