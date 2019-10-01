FREEPORT, Ill. -- A first-term Illinois state legislator will try for another two years representing a district that includes Jo Daviess County.
Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, has announced his bid for re-election to the seat representing the state's District 89. His seat will be on the ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, general election.
Chesney, a former Freeport City Council member, defeated Galena Democrat Nicholas Hyde in 2018. He succeeded Brian Stewart, a fellow Republican who was elected to an Illinois Senate seat.
In his first year, Chesney has attempted to connect with constituents during his "Pizza and Politics" events held throughout his district. He was a staunch opponent of initiatives like Illinois' minimum wage hike, and is one of the few members of the minority party to get legislation passed in 2019, according to a press release.
Illinois' candidate filing period is from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2.