Two Dubuque projects were awarded a combined $11 million in grant money from the final round of Destination Iowa funding, the state announced today in a press release.

Dubuque Museum of Art was awarded $8 million toward the construction of a new museum and a 10,000-square-foot outdoor sculpture garden. The award represents 20% of the total project investment of $39,931,512.

dubuque1

WOnder who knows where all this money came from for this program ? However , Gov Reynolds has no issue spending it now does she. She could refuse it and send it back like the extended Unemployment that she did this to.

