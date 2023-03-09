Two Dubuque projects were awarded a combined $11 million in grant money from the final round of Destination Iowa funding, the state announced today in a press release.
Dubuque Museum of Art was awarded $8 million toward the construction of a new museum and a 10,000-square-foot outdoor sculpture garden. The award represents 20% of the total project investment of $39,931,512.
The City of Dubuque was awarded $3 million for the addition of an open-air amphitheater on Chaplain Schmitt Island. The award represents 19% of the total project investment of $15,442,961.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $26.88 million in grant funding through the seventh and last round of Destination Iowa, a $100 million investment in quality of life and tourism attractions.
Reynolds also announced an additional investment of $15 million to fund Destination Iowa applications from rural communities that did not receive grants in previous rounds.
Among those awards, Clayton County Conservation Board was awarded $345,000 to modernize and enhance the Osborne Welcome Center and Campground. The award represents 40% of the total project investment of $862,500.
In all, Destination Iowa awards were granted to 46 projects totaling $115 million that activated $480,265,783 in total investment.
IEDA opened the Destination Iowa program in May 2022 with projects scored based on eligibility, completeness and the project’s ability to meet the program goal of creating transformational tourism attractions.
(1) comment
WOnder who knows where all this money came from for this program ? However , Gov Reynolds has no issue spending it now does she. She could refuse it and send it back like the extended Unemployment that she did this to.
